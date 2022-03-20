Walton “Walt” Grace, 81, of Greenville, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Greenville Nursing Home. He was a self-employed truck driver and owned Walt Grace Enterprises, Inc. He also owned Blue Moon Car Wash for many years.
He is survived by his son-in-law, James (Kathleen) Daugherty; a brother, Terry (Grace) Grace; a sister, Sharon Grace.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville.
Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26.
