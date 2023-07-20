Wanda Ambrose-McKeown-Jacob passed peacefully in her sleep at Hermitage Nursing Home Sunday, July 16, 2023. Wanda also answered to Aunt Wanda, Aunt Sissy, Aunt Nonnie, Grandma, Granny, and Kitty.
Wanda was born Dec. 24, 1926, in Bells Run to the late Claude and Georgia Martin Ambrose. Wanda was the oldest of four children. She received her diploma from Edgington Beauty School in Aug. of 1959. She worked at the Wendell Foster Home where her son Linnie resided until his death in 1955. After 37 years of service, she retired from GE. She also worked on the Patriot Missile Guidance System. During the last few years of working at GE, she also ran a private beauty shop in the basement of her home and continued working in the beauty shop until she was 80 years old. She was a Kentucky Colonel and contributor to Wendell Foster Fundraiser until her stroke in March of 2013.
Wanda was married to the late Cletus Jacob for 42 years. In 1972, Wanda and Cletus became parents to Cletus’s nieces, Tina Jacob Blandford and Pat Jacob Nation. Later in life, Wanda and Cletus became grandparents to Tina and Mark’s children, Megan, Marcie, and Molly, and Pat and Mike’s children, MacKenzie Nation Farmer (Wes) and Morgan Nation Kimberlain (Jake). Wanda then became “Granny” to Megan Blandford Hodge (Tommy)’s children, Hannah and TJ, and Molly Blandford Brown (Justin)’s child, Oliver.
Along with her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her two children, Claude and Linnie McKeown; her children’s father, Harold McKeown; stepfather, Zerrell Pryor; son, Frankie Pryor; stepmother, Mary Ambrose; brothers, Rondal and Phillip Ambrose; sister, Bobbie Jean Ambrose Smiley and her husband, Seldon Smiley; niece, Lydia Ambrose Payne (Gordon); and nephew, Steve Smiley (Becky).
Wanda is survived by her sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Bonnie Ambrose; nephews, Ronnie Ambrose (Ann) and Anthony Ambrose; nieces, Shelda Smiley Young (late Ronnie Young), Diane Ambrose Spuhler (Scott), and Sheila Ambrose Crague (Ricky); numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; along with numerous cousins.
The funeral service will be noon CST Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Bells Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. CST until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Hermitage Care & Rehab for providing a home for Wanda since 2015. We felt blessed to have so many people taking care of Wanda as they would a family member.
Memorial donations can be made to Wendell Foster Inc., 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303, in memory of Linnie McKeown and Wanda Jacob.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Wanda Ambrose Jacob and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.hartfordmemorial.com.
