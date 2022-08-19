MACEO — Wanda C. Horn, 83, of Maceo, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. She was born in Daviess County June 17, 1939, to the late Claude and Reba Evans Winkler. She was a member of Maceo Baptist Church and had worked at Western Kentucky Gas, Hampton Inn, and UniFirst. Wanda loved her cats and working in her flower garden.
Wanda is survived by her sons, Jeff Campbell and Janssen Campbell; sister, Claudette (Charlie) Logsdon; grandchildren, Emily Brooke Mahon and Erin Bailie Johnson; great-grandchildren, Walker and Emaline; step-grandchildren, Chase and Ethan Clements; nephew, Chad Logsdon; and niece, Charla (Tommy) Littlepage.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House or Maceo Baptist Church.
