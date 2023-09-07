LEWISPORT — Wanda Carolyn Husk, 73, of Lewisport, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at her home.
She was born Jan. 18, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Pius and Mary Cecilia Fulkerson Payne.
Wanda retired as a registered nurse from Owensboro-Daviess Co. Hospital. She started out in the nursery, then went to the psychiatric and addiction wards until retiring.
Wanda graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a bachelors degree in nursing.
She was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting, reading, and playing Bridge.
She also was a member of the Younger Women’s Club.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was also preceded in death by two sons, Brian Jason Husk and Roger Dale Husk, Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Roger Husk; daughter, Sherry Calcaterra of Utica; son, Kenneth Husk of Lewisport; three grandchildren, Christy and Michael Calcaterra and Travis Gardner; six great-grandchildren; four brothers and sisters, James Payne (Debbie), David Payne, Sheila Graff, and Theresa Phelps (Mike), all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a service for Wanda at a later date.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
