HARDINSBURG — Wanda Carwile, 66, of McDaniels, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Warren Carwile; sons Mike Hale and Jeffery Hale; daughters Jaclyn Pile and Theresa Carwile; brother Raymond Bland; and sister Martha Jean Mattingly.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Axtel. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 8:30 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Relay for Life.
