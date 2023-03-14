GREENVILLE — Wanda Dell Skipworth Lovell, 82, passed away at her home in Greenville Monday, Mar. 13, 2023. Wanda was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Muhlenberg County. Wanda and her husband, Robert, were members of Greenville United Methodist Church. She retired from Kentucky Utilities in Greenville.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Odell Skipworth; her sister, Brenda Carver; her great-niece, Tatum Hope Carver; her in-laws, Roy and Margaret Lovell; and brother-in-law, Billy Lovell.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Robert Franklin Lovell; her sisters, Linda (Dwight) Wells of Greenville and Jeanie (David) Danks of Lewisburg; in-laws, James Carver of Greenville, Donald (Regenia) Lovell of Greenville, and Freda Lovell of Beechmont; nephews and nieces, Tim (Marty) Carver, Amy (Chad) Gregory, Jon (Jill) Carver, Zak Danks, Laura Beth Wells, Jennie (Corey) Holley, Kim (Craig) Fithian, Keith Lovell, Jennifer (John) Finley, and Stacy (Harold) Wester; great and great-great-nephews and nieces include, Ethan Carver, Andrew Carver, Hayden Gregory, Dillon Groves, Lauren Groves, Tyler Carver, Owen Groves, Landon Carver, Lucy Danks, Ruby Danks, Blaine Holley, Brayden Holley, Isaac Springer, Eli Finley, Kyle Fithian, Avery Fithian, Jackson Fithian, Kendall Fithian, Kennedy Groves, Dixon Groves, and Maddox Goff; along with special caretakers that helped over the past year, Nancy Long, Barbara Whitney, Brenda Lear, and Brenda Cobb.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by Rev. Barry Robinson. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
