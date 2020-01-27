BEAVER DAM — Wanda Earl Walker Bandy, 94, of Beaver Dam passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born April 14, 1925, to the late Earl and Connie (Johnson) Walker of Greenville. She was a member of Beaver Dam Church of Christ for many years. She was a loving homemaker for her family and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, James Gerald Bandy; two sons, Gary Bandy and Larry Bandy; two great-grandchildren, Allyson and MacKenzie Masticola; brothers, J.W. Walker and Winfred Walker; and sisters, Floella Dukes, Alline Grace, Merilene Bandy and Margie Wells.
Survived by her daughter, Cathy (Jewel) Daugherty of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren, Janet (Arthur) Coulter, Jimmy (Sherry) Daugherty, Larry (Gretchen) Bandy, Jr., Rebecca (Brad) Smith and Emily (Ryan) Rodgers; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Gerald Walker of Greenville.
Service will be held at Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam at 11 a.m. on Wednesday with Bro. Jerid Gunther officiating. Burial will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Visitation will be held on from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Danks Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Bandy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, online condolences may be made at http://www.
Commented