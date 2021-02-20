HAWESVILLE — Wanda F. Brown, 79, of Hawesville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at home. She was born in Hancock County on Feb. 5, 1942, to the late Virgil and Nellie Wathen Isom. Wanda was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed her time spent with her grandkids and loved taking care of her yard and home.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Brown; and siblings Bedford Isom and Betty Isom.
Wanda is survived by her sons, Larry Brown and Ricky (Jessica) Brown; and grandchildren Shelby Brown, Lauren Brown, Ashley Brown and Brittany Brown.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Serenity Hills. Wanda’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
In compliance with public health and safety measures, masks will be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing will be practiced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with the family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
