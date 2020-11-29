GREENVILLE — Wanda Faye DeArmond, 76, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by family while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Greenville to the late Melvin and Ethel Doss. Wanda retired from the Muhlenberg County Board of Education and was a member of Woodland Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kent Doss.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael; son Jimmy (Shannon); and twin granddaughters Allie and Callie, whom she cherished, all of Greenville; granddaughter Brooklyn Utley of Russellville; brother Glendell (Emogene) Doss of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Woodland Church Cemetery, 201 Woodland Road, Greenville, KY 42345.
