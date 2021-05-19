Wanda Faye Foster, 85, of Philpot, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 17, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Harvey and Mary Hurst. Wanda was a nurse and retired from Owensboro Mercy Health in 1995.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Foster; two brothers, Harvey Hurst and Bobby Hurst; and a sister, Lillian Mayes.
She is survived by two sons, Steve (Bonnie) Buckner and Keith (Lisa) Buckner; daughter Teletha (Patrick) Edge; six grandchildren, Chrystal Buckner, Eric Buckner, Wayne Edge, Jessica Thompson, Jeff Edge and Austin Edge; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be held. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
