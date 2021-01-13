Wanda Faye Heifner, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. She was born May 13, 1928, in Daviess County, to the late Jackson and Susie Bell Pate Braden. Wanda loved going fishing and was a big fan of the University of Kentucky basketball team.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Earl Heifner; and several brothers and sisters.
Wanda is survived by her two sons, Tommy (Cleo) Heifner and Terry (Irina Dronova) Heifner; four grandchildren, Tommy Heifner Jr., Dwayne (Delecia) Heifner, Lisa (Ben) Spicer and Andrea (Lee) Hall; and six great-grandchildren, Nathanial (Hannah) Heifner, Tristan Baker, Ethan (Ashley) Hall, Braden Spicer, Max Hall and Nolan Hall.
The service will be noon Wednesday at Bells Run Church, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday. Burial will follow in Bells Run Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation and service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bells Run Cemetery Fund, 3969 Taffy Road, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Memories and condolences for the family of Wanda Heifner may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented