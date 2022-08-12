Wanda Faye McDowell Baker, 84, of Philpot, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 16, 1937, in Daviess County to the late James and Lorene Crabtree McDowell. Wanda retired from General Electric. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Baker, and sons, Mike Baker and Steve Baker.
She is survived by her son, Tracy Baker (Kristi); daughter, Cherie Riggs (Mike); grandchildren, Chad Bidwell, Nikki Stallings, Bailee Baker, Blake Baker, Amber Boggs, Brandon Baker, and Patrick Baker; great-grandchildren, Bryceson, Braxton, Peyton, Collin, Carter, Jackson, Reid, and Gracie Kay; and a sister, Geraldine Vowels of Sarasota, Florida.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Utica Baptist Church Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Carol Moreland, her primary care provider, Terra Roberts, and Hospice of Western Kentucky for their exceptional care.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented