Wanda Faye McKeown Luellen, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Carmel Home in Owensboro. Wanda was born May 24, 1931, to the late Lennie and Dorothy McKeown in Taffy. She married Carroll Luellen Oct. 15, 1948. She was a member of Christ Redeemer Church. Wanda continued her education after her children were grown and received her GED. She retired from Sears Catalog Department. She worked for Shaklee Vitamin for 50 years and volunteered with hospice and several nursing homes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Luellen, in 2007 and siblings, Harold McKeown, Freda Boyd, Wendell McKeown, Onieta Farmer, James McKeown, and Earl Glenn McKeown.
Survivors include her sons, Eddie Luellen, Randall (Terri) Luellen, and Trendell (Christa) Luellen; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carlene Cooke.
The memorial service will be noon Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bells Run Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
