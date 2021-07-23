BEAVER DAM — Wanda Faye Richards, 59, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Cabot, Hancock County on Oct. 20, 1961, the fourth of seven children to the late James and Lillian Richards. Faye was a graduate of Hancock County High School and worked for 16 years at Daicel Safety Systems in Beaver Dam. Her faith and family were the most important things to her, and she enjoyed being outdoors and traveling.
Along with her parents, Faye is proceeded in death by her sister, Geraldine Hazelwood.
Faye is survived by her children, Bradley A. Beatty, Travis B. Rhoades (Brooklyn) and Oliver, her furbaby. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Maddilynn and Gavin Rhoades; and two granddogs, Theo Beatty and Ty Rhoades.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Cabot Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
