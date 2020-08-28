Wanda Faye Shelton, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Clarence and Mabel Gaddis Shelton. Wanda was a lifelong member of Third Baptist Church.
Faye, an only child, was so loved by her parents. She was born with disabilities at a time when there was not public assistance. Her parents were fiercely dedicated and had enough means to ensure once they were no longer living on this earth she would be well taken care of and so she was. When her parents passed away, she was also spiritually secure because her parents taught her to love the Lord and Jesus Christ, her Savior, which she did with her brothers and sisters at Third Baptist Church. Some of her best memories were when her parents invited her Gaddis cousins, Betty Jean and James Lee (Buddy), and their families for weekend family dinners. She lived what many would call a simple life, but it was richer than some of the wealthiest.
She is survived by several cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church, P.O. Box 808, Owensboro, KY 42302.
