ELBA — Wanda Fulkerson, 76, of Elba, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, John Fulkerson; a son, Johnny Fulkerson (Christy); a daughter, Annie Payne (Gregory); and a sister, Gloria Vanover.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, will be livestreamed at www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Musters, Calhoun.
