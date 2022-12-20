BOWLING GREEN — Wanda G. Rice, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Wanda was born to the union of the late Bernard C. and Clara E. McCammon Green on Saturday, March 18, 1939, in Louisville. Wanda was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending the winters in Florida where she loved going on long walks on the beach. Wanda enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Wanda Rice is survived by her husband of 62 years, Maitland B. Rice Jr. of Logansport; five children, Jeffrey Rice and wife Tammy of Utica, Timothy Rice and wife Vanda of Owensboro, Lisa Rice of Logansport, Darren Rice and wife Amy of Logansport, and Stephen Rice and wife Stacy of Logansport; 11 grandchildren, Taryn Norris and husband Andy of Owensboro, John Rice of Owensboro, Sabrina Durbin and husband Heath of Elizabethtown, Holly Sherry and husband Jack of Lexington, Maitland Rice of Louisville, Vincent Rice of Nashville, Tennessee, Katherine and Sam Rice, and Parker, Kennedy and Lawson Rice all of Logansport; four great-grandchildren, Mary Beth and Anna Durbin both of Elizabethtown, Lincoln Norris of Owensboro, and Saylor Sherry of Lexington; one sister, Suzette Nunley and husband Nathan of Owensboro; one brother, Earl Mac Green of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Derek Cain officiating. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery, with John, Maitland, Vincent, Sam, Parker, and Lawson Rice serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Jones Funeral Chapel and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Cemetery Fund, 107 Hunts Lake Road, Morgantown, KY 42261.
