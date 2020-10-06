Wanda Gail Shuck, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born March 12, 1943, in Murray, to the late Elmo and Ruth Jones, Gail was a graduate of Sedalia High School and went on to become a beautician. She enjoyed camping in the Smoky Mountains, animals and liked to try her hand at crafting things, drawing and sewing. Gail also enjoyed keeping in touch with her family and friends through Facebook.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Shuck and brother, Charles Jones.
Gail is survived by her brothers, Roger Jones (Missie) and Mark Jones (Julie); four nieces; six nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
A second graveside service will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery in Graves County at a later date.
Memories and condolences for the family of Wanda G. Shuck may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented