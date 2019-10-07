BEAVER DAM — Wanda Gaye Little, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Blackey to the late Slaney and Bertha Caudell Fields. Wanda was a homemaker and babysat for over 20 years. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Beaver Dam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Charlene Fields; granddaughter Amber Chandler; brother Andrew Banks; brother-in-law Jimmy Ashby; and nephew Jimmy Lee Ashby Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Stephen Little; son Dennis Gregory (Marie) Little of Union County; daughter Shannon Leigh Little of Clarksville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Megan Little, Lauren Grant, Faith Little, Stephen Little Jr., Ian Givens and Savannah Givens; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor Chandler, Olivia Chandler, PresLeigh Little, Liam Olsen; Annesley Olsen, Benjamin Givens and M’Kai Phillip; siblings Jim (Ruth) Fields and Clara (Gary) Hoskins, both of Ohio County; Watson (Lana) Fields of Beaver Dam, Helen Ashby of Cromwell, Ruth (Cecil) Geary of Beaver Dam, Jerry (Betty) Fields of Union County, Tammy Walker and Bessie (Archie) Perkins of Williamsburg, Johnny (Sandra) Young of Beaver Dam and Dennis (Bertie) Young of Hartford; sister-in-law Sharon Banks; along with several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Green River Baptist Church in Cromwell. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ohio County Hospice, 107 Gillespie Street, Hartford, KY 42347; Mitchell Cancer Center, P.O. Box 22505, Owensboro, KY 42304-2505; or donor’s favorite charity.
