Wanda Hale Chandler, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born December 6, 1931 in Owensboro to the late Fred Harrison and Thelma Schweikarth Hale. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and the Squirt Bottling Company girls’ softball team in the 1940’s. Wanda worked for American Tobacco Company and Texas Gas while David was in the service. She then became a full-time mother and grandmother. Her joy was her family and traveling with her husband. She was an avid Kentucky Wesleyan basketball fan and a member of the Panther Express. She loved UK basketball and John Calipari.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, David H. Chandler.
She is survived by two daughters, Terri Jean Volk (Don) and Kristi Kay Whittaker (Randy), both of Owensboro; four grandsons, Christopher Volk, Jeremy Volk, Nicholas Volk, and Landon Prather; and seven great-grandchildren, Emilee Clark, Taylor Volk, Raelyn Prather, Kaylee Prather, Briley Volk, Dylan Clark and Riley Prather; four great-great-grandchildren, Griffin Clark, Rowen Sumner, Liam Hagan, and Myla Hagan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private services will be on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within current health and safety directives.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
