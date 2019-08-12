Wanda Hargis Williams, 82, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Wanda was born March 31, 1937, in Hancock County to the late Sylvester Payne and Cora Skinner Payne. She was retired from Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn where she worked as a waitress for over 23 years.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes.
She enjoyed her church, attending Holy hour and loved being around people, especially her family and her Kitty Kat.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy “Bill” Williams in 1984; a grandchild, Mark Williams; a brother, Truman Payne; two sisters, Delores Hockman and Beulah Carrico.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald (Kim) Williams, of Owensboro and Joseph Williams of Maryland; three daughters, Sharon Williams of Clarksville, TN, Pamela Williams of Owensboro and Debra (Raymond) Ramos of Clarksville, TN; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Allen (Becky) Payne of Thruston, Larry (Gennie) Payne of Utica, and David Joe (Pat) Payne of Knottsville; one sister, Linda (Greg) Johnson of Knottsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes with Fr. Pat Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Food Bank, 4029 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Williams. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Wanda Hargis Williams at www.haleymcginnis.com.
