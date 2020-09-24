FORDSVILLE — Wanda J. Boldry Leathem, 76, of Fordsville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on May 3, 1944, in Paducah to the late W.L. and Grace Boldry. Wanda loved flowers and bright, cheerful colors.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bruce Leathem.
There will be no services or visitation. James H.
Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge
of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented