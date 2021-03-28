ECHOLS — Wanda J. Collier Johnson Saling, 73, of Echols, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 26, 2021, with her family by her side at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born March 30, 1947, in Muhlenberg County to the late Jessie James and Betty Ward Collier. Mrs. Saling was retired from Ohio County Board of Education. She thought of all her students over the years as her children. She also worked with Bluegrass Music In Our Schools, where many children learned they possessed a talent they never knew they had. Mrs. Saling was also the owner of The Christian Bookstore and Gift Shoppe and Mid-Town Hair Fashions and taught Sunday school at Echols General Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Johnson; brothers Robert Collier, Arthur Collier and Paul Howton; several sisters; brother-in-law Henry Lindsey; and four sisters-in-law, Sarah Collier, Clemmie Nofsinger, Kay Saling and Effie Lindsey.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Terry Saling of Echols; stepchildren Rebecca (Jimmy) Anderson and Jonathan (Christina) Saling; grandchildren Charlie Saling, Audrey Saling, Loriann Anderson and Ed Hines; one great-grandson, Steven Hines; brother James “Buddy” Collier; brothers-in-law Dick Johnson and Jerry Saling; sister Margy Southworth; sisters-in-law Betty Collier and Debbie (David) Sampson; nephew Aaron Collier; niece Stacy Forgy; and a host of other nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Echols General Baptist Church (Echols Church Lane) in Echols with the Rev. Amos Alsman, Bro. Bruce Lindsey, Bro. Pat Baxter and Bro. Jeff Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Wanda J. Collier Johnson Saling by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented