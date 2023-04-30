Wanda Jean DeVary, 81, died on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Chautauqua Health and Rehab in Owensboro. She was born in Lexington on June 12,1941, the daughter of Howard G. DeVary and Ruth Elizabeth Pace DeVary. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington, and she was a secretary for IBM before her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Armilda Green.
She is survived by her niece, Suzanne (William Westerfield) Green of Owensboro; a nephew, David (Kelsey) Green of Sidney, NE; three great-nieces, Hailey Westerfield, Lauren Green and Emily Green; and a great nephew, Ethan Green.
Funeral services will be held on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Cody Crowell officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, May 6 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
