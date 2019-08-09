Wanda Jean Kuegel, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Daviess County to the late Rollan and Jessie Sparks Arnold. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, Bible School and volunteered wherever they needed her. First and foremost, she loved her Lord, Jesus Christ and always thought of others before herself. She especially loved being with her family which brought her much joy. Wanda was a homemaker and co-owner and bookkeeper, with her husband, of Golfland USA in Owensboro. She was an avid UK basketball fan and loved gardening. She had worked at General Electric until she had her first child and also worked for Kuegel Brothers doing their books.
Wanda also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Kuegel Sr. on Aug. 19, 2000; and two brothers, Royce and Bobby Arnold.
Surviving are her children, Linda Bowles and husband Bill of Evansville, Sheila Moreland and husband Terry of Anna, Illinois, Kathy Mooney and husband Frank of Henderson, Pam Thompson and husband Mark of Utica and Robert Kuegel Jr. of Denham Springs, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Trey Bowles and wife Ashley of Evansville, Megan Thompson of Owensboro, Lauren Ethridge and husband Aaron of Evansville and Tyler Thompson, Taylor Hamilton and husband Grant and Jon Mark Thompson, all of Utica, Zachary Mooney of Henderson and Sky Kuegel of Owensboro; one great-grandchild, Emilia Bowles of Evansville, three stepgrandchildren, Michaela, Sabrina and Serenity, all of Owensboro; one stepgreat-grandchild, Evelyn Kuegel of Owensboro; and two sisters, Shirley Basham and Marion Hill, both of Owensboro.
The funeral service for Wanda Kuegel will be 11 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Thomas Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 5664 Kentucky 56, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family of Wanda Kuegel can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
