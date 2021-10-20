Wanda Jean Litsey Frugé, 91, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A nearly 70-year resident of Owensboro, she was born in Pellville on Feb. 14, 1930, to Thomas Francis Litsey of Whitesville and Josie Martine Baize of Pellville.
Jean loved Jesus Christ with all her heart, mind, soul and strength. She was an avid student of the Bible, lived her life by the wisdom it gave her and shared her knowledge of the Scriptures to many women over many years. She cared for the sick by working as an intensive care unit nurse for 25 years. She practiced her dedication to God, home and country through active membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as regent for the Gen Evan Shelby chapter. She cared for the vulnerable and elderly through the Ombudsman program. She enjoyed adventure — indeed, her life was a grand one. Traveling the world increased her love for people from all walks. This transferred to her open front door and extra seats at her table; she welcomed all with warm hospitality. She encouraged forgiveness and unity. Her kindness and artful words enchanted those who knew her. Her biggest investment was poured into her family who quite adored her. She will be so dearly missed.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William Nixson Frugé; and brother, William Edward Litsey of Owensboro.
Jean is survived by her four children, Eric (Susan) Frugé of Lexington, Kent (Kathryn) Frugé of Bloomington, Indiana, Ann Jeannette Frugé Pierce of Owensboro and Cydney (Bill) Frugé Cunningham of Richmond Hill, Georgia; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, Niki (Blake) Cassel, Garrett, Blythe and Elise of Owensboro, Marc Frugé of Kona, Hawaii, DL (Katie) Frugé, Eve, Felicity and Noelle of Fort Worth, Texas, Kendall (Clinton) Edge, Elizabeth, Sammy, Emilia and Sarah of Bloomington, Griffin (Kathryn) Frugé, Kent and Lorraine of Cincinnati, Will (Lia) Pierce, Claire of San Diego, Caroline Frugé of Owensboro, Mary Claire and Ellie Cunningham of Lexington and William Cunningham of Richmond Hill; a sister, Peggy Vance Nolcox of Paducah; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Quesnell Litsey of Colorado.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St., Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10016.
The service for Jean will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Private burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
