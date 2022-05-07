BELTON — Wanda Jean Miller Heath, 91, of Belton, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at her home. Mrs. Heath was born January 3, 1931, in Muhlenberg County. She was an assistant postmaster for the United States Postal Service and a member of Hortons Chapel Church. Mrs. Heath was an excellent seamstress and sewed her whole life. She made hundreds of quilts and baby blankets that she enjoyed giving away. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was known as “Mamaw” to her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She loved to work at the post office, which gave her an opportunity to talk to everyone. She was an avid book reader, loved to work in her yard, and enjoyed many other things that made her so unique and special.
Mrs. Heath was preceded in death by her husbands, Haskell E. Rhoads and Hallie Clifton Heath; son, Byron Kent Rhoads; granddaughter, Emily Austin Rhoads; daughter-in-law, Martha Rhoads; one brother; and four sisters.
She is survived by her sons, John Rhoads of The Villages, Florida, and James Bradley Heath of Belton; daughter, Pamela Kay (Curtis) Perry of Dunmor; grandchildren, Travis (Lisa) Rhoads, Mark Davis, Eric (Kelly) Shelton, Kit (Lindsey) Rhoads, Wende (Clay) Lesak, and Kara (Tommy) Lear; eighteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Mr. Paul Moore officiating. Burial in Hortons Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
