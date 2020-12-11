POPLAR GROVE — Wanda Jones Green, 87, of the Poplar Grove community, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Wanda Faye Jones was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Ohio County to the late Samuel and Eva Marie McConnell Jones. After graduating from Livermore High School, she met and was married to John Green Jr. for over 64 years.
Wanda was a G.E. mom early in her life and worked various other jobs, including hauling her three sons around to their different activities for several years. Wanda was a homemaker, where she excelled in being both a wonderful wife and a super mom. She played the piano and organ at Pack Baptist Church for many years. Wanda was a quilt maker, stitching several dozen quilts by hand, which she gave away. If you received one, consider yourself special. Her green thumb was complemented by her amazing ability to tell the names of practically all the different flowers and houseplants in and around her home and yours, too. Her travels with her husband and boys — and later, with the senior citizen bus trips — covered a large portion, if not all, of our country.
Wanda was a quiet person with a quick wit and a dry sense of humor. In her later years, she wore out three good dogs on her daily afternoon walks around the farm, always after The Price is Right was over. Her special times were at church, when all her family was together and the Memaw days spent with her granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by a son, Robert Gish “Bobby” Green; and brothers Dallas Jones of Dayton, Ohio, and W.D. “Bill” Jones of Owensboro.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, John Green Jr.; two sons, Lance Green (Stacy) of Calhoun and Tim Green of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Katie Green of Austin, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Carl Sparks officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Wanda’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The family of Wanda Green would like to thank Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and to the caregivers who assisted Wanda at her home for several years, with special thanks to Darlene Johnson and the late Brenda Coin.
The Wanda Jones Green family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pack Baptist Church, c/o Linda Graham, 2400 Kentucky 81, Central City, KY 42330.
