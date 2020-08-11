Wanda Jones Oldham left this earth peacefully on Aug. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at The Heartford House. Born on Jan. 25th to the late Dola and Lena Mae Huff Jones. Along with spending time with her family, she was an avid supporter of the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club. Wanda was an avid sports fan and tireless cheerleader for all of her grandkids. Wanda’s unique zest for life showed through by the way she lived each day to the fullest.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Dola and Lena Mae Huff Jones; as well as her first husband, Dr. John S. Oldham, Sr.; three sisters, Betty Boone, Marie Stewart and Dora Westerfield. Additionally, two brothers, Ronnie Jones and J.D. Jones; step-grandchild, Kyle Trogden.
Those left to celebrate her memory include her husband, Jack Myers; Jeff Oldham (Liz), Jahn Owens (David), Dr. John S. Oldham, Jr. (Elizabeth); siblings, Lucille O’Bryan, Sandra Bowman and Donnie Jones (Hilda Hansen); step-children, Christa Evans, Mark Myers, Kurt Myers and Jeanine Eaton; grandchildren, Dr.Jeffery S. Oldham II, Seth Oldham (Antoinette), Benjamin Oldham, Dr. Mitchell Owens (McKenzie), Walker Owens, Josie Oldham; stepgrandchildren, Casey Owens (Lauren), Zachary and Isabella Cockerham, Blake Trogden, Sophie Harrison, Samuel and Charles Eaton, Jared and Nicholas Myers; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held with family. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club or Goodfellas Club Owensboro.
The family would like to express their profound gratitude for the loving care provided by the Heartford House. Cheers Wanda! We love you and miss you every day..
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
