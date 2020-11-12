HARTFORD — Wanda Jones, 81, of Hartford, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born Oct. 11, 1939, in Ohio County to the late Amos and Vonnie Embry Daugherty. Mrs. Jones was a homemaker and attended Hartford Apostolic Church. She loved playing Bingo and going to yard sales.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward Jones; two sons, Carl Jones and Donnie Jones; five sisters, Patricia Casey, Linda McAdams, Barbara Daugherty, Henrietta Crowder and Doris Wilson; and two brothers, Lowell Daugherty and Billy Daugherty.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories, five children, Jerry (Katie) Daugherty of Fordsville, Juanita (Dalton) Renfrow of Hartford, Anna Bryant of Owensboro, Connie (Jim) Palmer of Owensboro and Tim Jones of Hartford; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alma (Sam) Devine of Michigan, Goldie Johnson of Hartford and Imogene (William) Bratcher of Hartford; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Jerry Bratcher officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Wanda Jones by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
