DRAKESBORO — Wanda June Bratcher, 69, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of Drakesboro Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Gene Bratcher, sons Tracy Bratcher and Terry Bratcher; daughters Stacey Knight and Tabbatha Davis; brothers Russell Keith and Ronnie Keith; and sisters Brenda Groves and Vicki Smith.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Highway Cemetery, Drakesboro. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
