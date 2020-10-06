Wanda June Morton, 90, of Owensboro passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Center. She was born June 29, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Alva and Pauline Cisney Jarvis. Wanda had worked at Kentucky Electronics and Glenmore Distillery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elza Morton; grandson, Jeremy Boling; and sisters, Muriel Jarvis, Judy Hoover, and Karla Foust; and brothers, Bobby Jarvis and Paul Jarvis.
She is survived by her sons, Elmore “Buddy” Cummins (Scheri) and Richard Allen “Rick” Cummins (Pam); grandchildren, Bryan, Kevin and Kelsey Cummins; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Wills and Pat Pagan; brother, James Jarvis; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
