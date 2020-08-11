REYNOLDS STATION — Wanda L. Sanders, 77, of Reynolds Station, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on Sep. 20, 1942, to the late Roy Hayden and Clara Mae Muffett Sorrels. Wanda was a homemaker and a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church. She took pride in taking care of her family and enjoyed cooking for them all.
Wanda was preceded in Death by her husband, Clifford “IV” Sanders; and siblings, Joe Sorrels and Janice Budack.
Wanda is survived by her four children, Brenda (Tim) Elder, Ricki (Traci) Sanders, Clifford Alan Sanders and Roy Sanders; grandchildren, Jeana (Timmy) Puckett, Kory Laslie, Brittani (Michelle) Sanders, Justin (Lacy) Sanders, Cassi (Logan) Payne, Austin (Christie) Sanders, Jacob Sanders and Brandon (Cindy) Boling; stepgrandchildren, Chase and Emma Elder; great-grandchildren, Bryer, Adilynn, Brylee, Eli, Brooklyn, Kinsley and Scotty; a niece that she raised as a daughter, Cara Boling; sisters, Delois (Gary) Owen and Carolyn Pharr along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will be held on Wednesday at Blackford Baptist Church with burial following in Fordsville Cemetery.
