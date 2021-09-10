Wanda L. White, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on July 4, 1949, the daughter of Richard and Coreen Talbot Calhoun.
Wanda was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing games and walking, but her best love was shown by spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Aside from her mother, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Patrice White; six brothers, Jackie Calhoun, Ernest Hanley, Marion Calhoun, Joseph Calhoun, Richard Calhoun and John Calhoun; and one sister, Marilyn Miller.
Left to honor Wanda’s memory, are her husband, Richard L. White Sr.; her children, Glen Calhoun (Donna), Richard L. White, Jr. (Connie), Rose Bennett and Maurice White (Angel); 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Jerry Hanley (Sue), Terry Calhoun, William Talbot, James Calhoun and Janice Morton.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
