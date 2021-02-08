ROCKPORT, Ind. — Wanda Lee Rasor, 88, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Linda E. White Hospice House of Evansville, Indiana.
She was a teacher at South Spencer School Corporation and was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Michael Rasor.
Service: 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: From 12 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Commented