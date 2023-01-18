Wanda Lee Staples Russelburg, 84, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. Wanda was born Aug. 22, 1938, in Hancock County to the late Thedford “Pug” and Etta Myrle Huff Staples. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville and a longtime member of the Young at Heart Club at St. Mary’s. Wanda loved spending time with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Lindsey Russelburg; a sister, Ruby Staples; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Russelburg; a son-in-law, Scott Roberts; a granddaughter, Magen Lindsey Russelburg; and a great-granddaughter, Aubree Gayle Russelburg.
Wanda is survived by her children, Ricky Russelburg, Scottie (Beth) Russelburg, Tim (Connie) Russelburg, Cathy Roberts, Gaye (Tony) Roby, and Janice Roby; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Darrell (Celest) Staples, Ruth Anderson, Mary (Bobby) Johnson, and Shirley (Bud) Powers.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, with burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the St. Mary of the Woods New School Building Fund.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented