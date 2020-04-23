GREENVILLE — Wanda Lee Williams Johnson, 81, of Greenville, died at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Johnson was born June 22, 1938, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and lab technician at Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a graduate of Muhlenberg Central High School. She was a member of Sharon General Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ and held leadership and teaching positions. She was also a seamstress and cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie Bishop and Ruthie Mae Williams; husband George
“Pete” Johnson;
brother Andrew Williams; and sisters Linnie Putman, Barbara Cornette and Bonnie Cornette.
She is survived by her sons, Steven (Sharon) Johnson and James “Jamie” (Mary) Johnson; grandchildren Travis Johnson, Kaci (Brian) Coomes, Samuel Johnson and Seth Johnson; great-grandchildren Jayden Johnson, Keeli Johnson, Trevor Coomes, Khloe Coomes, Jaxon Coomes and Kinslee Coomes; and sister Joyce Dukes.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Johnson will be private for immediate family only with private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
