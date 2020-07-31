GRAHAM — Wanda Louise Steele, 90, of Graham, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence. She was a homemaker and a member of Corley Chapel General Baptist Church in Graham.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with the Rev. John Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow at Corley Chapel Cemetery in Graham. In compliance with state health mandates, capacity for both funeral and visitation will be limited in accordance with state guidelines, and masks will be required.
Survivors include stepsons David Greene and Jerry Steele.
Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
