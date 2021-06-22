Wanda M. Wells, 79, of Utica, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. She was born Nov. 7, 1941, in McLean County and was the 10th child of the late Floyd and Nola Frashure. Wanda was a member of Green Brier Baptist Church in Utica. She loved to cook for the family and make homemade bread, chocolate pie for Rachel and lemon ice box pie for Taylor! She loved the old farm on Locust Grove Road. Wanda loved to make baskets and crafts of all kinds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret, Frances and Viola; brothers, Clyde, Jack, Elbert, Vernon and Homer; her husband of 42 years and the “love of her life”, Deward “Shorty” Wells.
She is survived by a loving daughter, Barbara Allen Bowman and her husband, Timmy; twin granddaughters, Taylor Bowman (Ethan Poole) and Rachel Reynolds (Elliot); brother, Ray Frashure and his wife, Karen, of Calhoun; several loving nieces and nephews; two loving friends and their family, Max and Sharon Cockerell, of Lawrenceburg; and special friend, Don Tanner, of Hartford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
