LOUISVILLE — Wanda Marie Nalley Feller, 94, passed from this life Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Louisville. Wanda loved her family and was a devoted wife and mother. She was born in Sorgho June 12, 1929, to Lester Anthony and Mary Elizabeth Beyke Nalley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose J. Feller, Jr.; her parents; nine siblings, Joseph (Mary Rita), Theodore (Irene), Gertrude, Sylvester Eugene, Camillia Baker (Dempsey), Theresa, Dorothy (Richard) Bittel, Gerald (Joyce) Nalley, and infant brother, James Edward; and a grandson, Charles Geoffrey Bryant.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Feller, Richard Feller, Mary Keswani, Michele Bryant (Bob), and Edward Feller; seven grandchildren, Eamon Bryant (Cassie), Nanik Keswani, Mary Theresa Roszkowski (Craig), Aruna Keswani (Will Newman), Oliver Bryant, Shaam Keswani, and Ian Bryant; eight great-grandchildren; family friends, Naresh Keswani and Bob McBeath; in-laws, Mary Ann Ice (Robert), Martin Feller (Rosemary), George Feller, and Jo Ann Feller (Joseph); and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Feller will be noon Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 639 South Shelby St., Louisville, with the burial to follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Visitation is 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave., Louisville.
