GREENVILLE — Wanda Mercer, 85, of Greenville, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 4:30 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. Ms. Mercer was born Aug. 31, 1935, in Muhlenberg County. She was a Homemaker and of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph “Gene” Mercer; mother, Gertrude Wilcox; father, Ivan Holland; and brother, Sammy Holland
She was survived by her sons, Mike (Shelia) Mercer, of Paducah, John (Debbie) Mercer, of South Carrollton; daughter, Becky (Steve) Terry, of Mississippi; and seven grandchildren, Christopher (Rena) Mercer, of Central City, Miranda (John) Pieszchalski, of Wadesville, Indiana, Christinea (Matt) Mercer-Divine, of Bremen, Jennifer Terry Armstrong, of Mississippi, Joe (Sarah) Mercer, of Island, Steven (Brandi) Terry, of Mississippi, Madison Mercer, of Paducah; 14 Great-grandchildren; brothers, Hugh (Linda) Holland, of Bowling Green, and Keith (Judy) Holland, of Greenville.
Graveside services will be held on at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City with Bro Leroy Readen officiating. Burial will follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
