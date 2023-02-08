Wanda Rae Libs, at the young age of 97, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, under the loving care of the Carmel Home. She was born Feb. 20, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Wallace and Essie Myrle Bristow Gunn. Wanda was married to the love of her life, William E. Libs, for 60 years until the time of his death on Sept. 4, 2006. Wanda was a charter member of Immaculate Catholic Church.
During World War II, Wanda served in Evansville, Indiana as a Rosie riveter at Republic Aviation. She also worked at Anderson’s and General Electric. She ran Gunn’s Grocery Store with her husband Billie Gene, and they helped many members of the community. After the closing of the grocery store, she was employed at Glenmore, where she retired to officially became a full-time grandmother.
Wanda enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She put many miles on the road traveling to softball games and dance recitals. She also had the special talent of being crafty. Many have received gifts of angels or quilts that she had made by hand over the years. Wanda also loved performing with the Senior Ramblers where she broke it down with her fellow senior friends. She was a member of the Women of the Moose as well as a Lady Kentucky Colonel.
Surviving are her children, Wally and Sally Libs, Harriett and Terry Weber, and Stirman and Sue Libs, and grandchildren, Scott Libs, Lori and Kyle Johnson, Missy RAE and Lee Deno, Casey and Meghan Libs, and Becca Libs. Carrying on the legacy of Wanda and Billie Gene are their great-grandchildren, Jacob Libs, C. J. Libs, Preston Deno, Kylee Johnson, Joey Deno, and Daisy RAE Johnson.
A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Carmel Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the Carmel Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to an organization of your choice.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
