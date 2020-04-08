CADIZ — Wanda Raymer Harding, 82, of Cadiz, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Powderly to the late William O. Raymer and Ara Bobbitt Raymer.
Prior to moving to Cadiz, Wanda was an active member of the Owensboro community for many years. She was a former member of Third Baptist Church, a member of the Owensboro Twirlers Square Dance club, a Girl Scout leader and a devoted friend to many. She was employed as a department manager at Walmart of Owensboro.
In Cadiz, Wanda and Charlie “Pops” Harding were loved members of the community. Wanda and Charlie enjoyed many hobbies and loved to host karaoke parties at their home. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Harding. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Smith of Owensboro; second husband, Richard Turner of Cadiz; one brother, Randal Raymer of Shelbyville; two sisters, Valeda Payne of Louisville and Katrina Sampley of Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors include two daughters who currently reside in Louisiana, Pamela Smith (Louis) Nigreville and Charlotte Smith (John) Taylor; one sister, Linda Raymer Huddleston of Louisville; four grandchildren, Jared Nigreville, Stefanie (Damian) Kocke, Brandon Taylor and April Taylor; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah for the loving care and attention they provided.
There will be private services. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at https://www.kingsfh.com.
Commented