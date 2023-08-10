ROCKPORT, Ind. — Wandel Ray “Buddy” Adams, 87, of Rockport, Indiana, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, while surrounded by his children and family. He held various positions at Inland Container Corporation in Evansville, Indiana over the years, and he was a member of Rockport Nazarene Church.
Survivors: daughters, Sherry Barnhart and Shelly Cooper (Paul); son, Dale Adams (Martha); step-daughter, Julie Blissett; step-son, Tommy Gunn (Chris); and sister, Judy Green.
Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Indiana ALS Association.
