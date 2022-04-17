Rockport, IN — Wandel “Shorty” Cron, 89, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Friday at his home.
Wandel was drafted into the United States Air Force during the Korean War serving until 1962 and was also a member of Rockport American Legion Legion Post 254. He was a life long farmer raising tobacco and other crops and worked with the Carpenters Union from 1971 until his retirement in 1992.
Wandel is survived by his children, Greg Cron (Kim), Tranace DeWeese, Doug Cron and Tonya Ebelhar; sisters, Cherri and Terri.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Burial: James Parker Cemetery, Hatfield, Indiana.
Visitation: After 8 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
