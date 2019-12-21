MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Wandola Miller-Henry, 93, of Murfreesboro, formerly of Owensboro and Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Creekside at Three Rivers in Murfreesboro. She was born Dec. 20, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Henry Joseph and Clara Josephine Wheatley Miller.
Wandola was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Acacia Chapter 46 for over 50 years. She loved her grandchildren very much, loved quilting, sewing, cooking and making dolls. Wandola had a generous spirit and a great sense of humor. She was one of 12 children. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. "Bill" Henry on Dec. 10, 2006.
Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Rowland and husband, Mitch, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Charlotte Miller of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Richard Moore of Warner Robins, Georgia, Jana Flood of Chester, Virginia, and August "Gus" Rowland and wife, Darlene, of Baton Rouge, Louisianna; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Aden Rowland; two brothers, John D. Miller and wife, Sheila, of Owensboro and Herman Miller and wife, Martha, of Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Wandola Miller-Henry will be noon Monday, Dec. 23, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Bowling Green. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1400 Donelson Pike, Suite B-5, Nashville, TN 37217.
Memories and condolences to the family of Wandola Miller-Henry can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented