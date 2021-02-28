ADRIAN, Mich. — Warren Lee Niceley Sr., formerly of Adrian, Michigan, passed to his heavenly home Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Grandhaven Assisted Living Center in Lansing, Michigan. He was born June 2, 1923, in Livia to Herbert and Jessie Hale Niceley. As a teenager, he joined the Army and served with the 1st Armored Division during World War II in Northern Ireland, North Africa and Italy. He served nearly five years and saw 30 months of combat.
Warren married Mildred Humphrey on Dec. 23, 1945. They were married 61 years prior to her passing Dec. 27, 2006. They had four children, Betty Sue Leonard, Janet Hale Snell (Malcolm), Warren Lee “Bud” Niceley Jr. (Bonnie) and LeAnn Niceley (deceased Dec. 10, 2020); grandchildren Douglas Brinley (Sharon) Deborah Jackson (Keith), Brian Snell, (Elena), Scott Snell, Michael Snell (Jodi), Victoria Calabrese (Michael), Shannon Niceley (Marianne) and Shawna Nyeholt (Collin); and 12 great-grandchildren. Warren loved and enjoyed his family very much.
After the war, Warren began working for the VA system. He was proud that his life’s work facilitated the care of our wounded veterans. He worked in the engineering division of four VA hospitals: Lexington, Jefferson Barracks in Missouri, Cochran Hospital in St. Louis and Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Being qualified in all building trades, Warren built their first home in St. Louis in 1947 and built their last home in Adrian, Michigan, in 1982. In 1960 the family became charter members of the newly formed First Baptist Church of Oakville in St. Louis. Warren was the chairman of the building committee and also the church’s general contractor. Once the church building was completed, he drew up plans for the four-bedroom parsonage for the minister and followed it through completion.
Warren loved traveling and was always looking for his next adventure. He enjoyed motor homing and camping with his grandchildren. He visited all 50 states and over 100 countries and all seven continents. He and Mildred particularly enjoyed touring the countries he had been in during the war and paying their respects at the U.S. national cemeteries in North Africa and Italy. They also enjoyed attending the annual 1st Armored Division reunions all over the U.S. After Mildred passed, Warren continued this tradition as well as starting a new tradition: ocean cruises. He enjoyed many cruises!
Having been raised on a farm, Warren enjoyed a broad range of gardening. He always planted more than was needed and was very generous with the bountiful produce. He often took bushels of his produce to The Salvation Army kitchen and the Adrian Senior Center (even though he was older than most of the seniors there)!
Warren was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Adrian, Michigan. He was a life member of the VFW Post 1584 in Adrian, The American Legion Post 97 in Adrian, Disabled American Veterans, 1st Armored Division Association and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother William Hale Niceley; sister Madeline Niceley; and daughter LeAnn Niceley.
He is survived by his above mentioned family; his very dear friend, Marilyn Robinson; sisters-in-law Sue Anne Humphrey and Sandra Humphrey; and many nieces and nephews.
Following a military committal service, Warren will be entombed beside his wife and daughter in the Veteran’s Mausoleum at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Faith Baptist Church, 3625 Hunt Road, Adrian, MI 49221 or Disabled American Veterans at secure.dav.org.
