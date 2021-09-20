HORSE BRANCH — Wavy Donald “Duck” Hayse, 74, of Horse Branch, died on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. Duck was a retired logger.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Hayse and one sister, Betty Filback (Harry).
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Horse Branch Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Wavy Donald “Duck” Hayse Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
