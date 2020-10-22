BOWLING GREEN — Waylon James Richey, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his residence.
Waylon is survived by his parents, Mark Ross Richey and Devon Nicole Rhodes; his sister, Zoe Grace Taylor; maternal grandparents Anthony Wayne Rhodes and Kimberly Jo Smith; and paternal grandparents James Don and Joy Lynn Richey.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church, 621 E. 12th Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
