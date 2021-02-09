GREENVILLE — Waymon Lee “Snuffy” Brooks, 81, of Greenville, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 6:55 p.m. at his home. He was a member of Jernigan’s Chapel Methodist Church. Waymon was a farmer and worked for Greenville Log and Lumber.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 from Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Jernigan’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing for people in attendance will be required.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Jean Boatwright Brooks; his children, Stacy Sumner, Jason (Tiffany) Brooks; brothers, Owen Dal (Bonnie) Brooks, Marvin Brooks, and Milford (Thelma) Brooks.
